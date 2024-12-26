FARMINGTON — At the selectmen meeting on Dec. 10, Chair Joshua Bell announced an interim director is needed for Regional School Unit 9 after the resignation of Todd “Will” Jones on Dec. 3.

Jones was elected at the annual town meeting in March of 2023. His term was for three years, so there is a little more than a year remaining for his seat. The resignation was also announced at the Dec. 10 RSU 9 board of directors meeting where his reason for stepping down was given as increasing work commitments.

Anyone interested in serving on the board of directors should fill out an application and the selectmen will make an appointment at an upcoming meeting. That person would serve until a new director is elected at the March 24, 2025, annual town meeting.

Town Clerk Diane Dunham has indicated nomination papers are now available for four other elected positions.

Dina Spenciner was appointed to the RSU 9 board of directors last May after Janice David stepped down before her term expired. David won the seat in March of 2022 with 20 write-in votes.

J. Wayne Kinney was appointed to the board in October of 2023 to fill the seat held by Alexander Creznic after he stepped down. Kinney was elected at the annual town meeting in March to fill the remaining year of that seat.

There are two three-year selectmen terms to be elected this year, Dunham indicated. Bell and Byron Staples currently hold the positions. Both were elected as write-in candidates in 2022.

Nomination papers must be returned by Jan. 29, 2025, Dunham noted. Absentee ballots for the March 24, 2025, annual town meeting will be available Feb. 19, 2025, she added.

