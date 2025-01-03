FARMINGTON — The first baby born at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington arrived Thursday at 8:20 a.m.

Elliana-Lynn Marie Franchetti weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her parents, Tisha-Marie Stinchfield and Tristan Franchetti, live in Jay.

Her older sister, Aubrey-May Stinchfield, will turn 12 next month, Franchetti said Thursday afternoon.

“It was a scheduled C-section,” Franchetti said. “We knew ahead of time.”

Franchetti said the baby’s maternal grandparents are Kevin and Mary Stinchfield of Strong and her paternal grandparents are Heidi and Dennis Conant of Canton.

The name Elliana-Lynn won’t be shortened, her mom said Friday afternoon. Lynn is from her paternal grandmother’s middle name and Elliana was chosen by Aubrey-May, Tisha-Marie Stinchfield said.

“I am hyphenated, my daughter is hyphenated,” she said. “We are just continuing the tradition.”

Dr. Jennifer Zeliger of MaineHealth Obstetrics and Gynecology Farmington attended the birth in the hospital’s Family Birth Center, Jill Gray, communications and public affairs manager, said in a news release.

As Franklin Hospital’s first baby of 2025, Elliana-Lynn’s family received a basket of items including onesies, a bib, pacifier and teether holder, lotion, book, wipes, bath and lotion set, flannel blankets, and much more, Gray wrote.

In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2025 in Maine, Elliana-Lynn will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant. The grant is available for every baby born a Maine resident, and may go toward future college or training expenses, Gray said.

