LIVERMORE — January 5, 2025 service. The congregation was welcomed at 9:30 a.m. to begin the morning worship service. Pastor Bonnie is away this weekend on vacation. Rev. Dr. Al Fletcher brought the message. The Call to Worship, Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Good Christian Men, Rejoice”, “We Three Kings”, and “Go, Tell It on the Mountain”. The service ended with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The message is from “Matthew 2:1-12 and the sermon titled “Who Invited Them???”

Announcements: We are collecting any kind of crackers for the Food Pantry during January. Bible Study will resume on January 14, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

