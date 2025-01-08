WILTON — Residents voted Tuesday to make the 11th and final payment on the 2013 aerial quint firetruck.

Voters appropriated $54,441 from the Comfort Inn Omnibus municipal tax increment financing district for the annual lease/purchase payment.

The TIF account had $239,810.89 as of December, Greeley said. The truck cost the town $495,485.74.

Initially, town officials thought the truck was paid off in 2023 but it was a clerical error in preparing the budget last year, Town Manager Maria Greeley said. The final payment was due in October 2024.

When voters agreed to enter the financial agreement in 2015, the HME quint truck was said to have a 25-year life span. It functions as a ladder truck and fire engine and has a 78-foot ladder.

A resident asked if a ladder truck was needed.

There is the four-story former Bass Building on Main Street, storefronts with apartments above them in the downtown area, and the Comfort Inn and Suites on U.S. Route 2.

Following the special town meeting in the Academy Hill School cafeteria at 585 Depot St., the Select Board held a meeting. Greeley announced that Madison Masse is the new town clerk and will start Jan. 13. She replaces Heather Harris, who resigned Jan. 2.

