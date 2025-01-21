LIVERMORE FALLS — Nomination papers are now available for elected positions voters will consider during the annual town meeting referendum vote on April 29.

Town Clerk Doris Austin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, said papers would be available on Jan. 21 and need to be returned by close of business on March 3.

Two three-year selectman seats, currently held by Bruce Peary and Jim Long are available. A three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, held by Lenia Coates and the two years remaining on the three-year position initially held by D. Robin Beck will also be decided.

Beck was elected last April. She resigned in September and selectmen appointed Michelle Moffett to fill the seat until a replacement could be elected.

Elections on April 29 are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Livermore Falls Fire Station on Park St.

