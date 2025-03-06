FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School hosted its first speech and debate tournament in at least 25 years in December 2024, marking a significant milestone for the program and its connection to the school’s past.

“Holding Mt. Blue’s first speech and debate meet in at least 25 years was exciting in part because it felt like making a connection with the school’s past,” said John Logan, English teacher and speech and debate team coach. “Mt. Blue had a speech and debate team before I started teaching at the school in 2000; unfortunately, we know little about that previous team or any tournaments Mt. Blue might have hosted back then.”

Beyond revisiting history, Logan emphasized the importance of supporting competitive high school speech and debate in Maine.

“This is the third year Mt. Blue students have been attending well-run speech and debate tournaments throughout Maine; it felt like it was time for us to return the favor,” he said.

The tournament welcomed around 100 students from across the state. Several contributors played key roles in making the event successful.

“We received great help from a number of people this first tournament,” Logan said. “Sean Minear of Foster Technology Center’s culinary program contributed food for judges; Nick Luker cheerfully helped manage the facility; and Adam Malinauskas solved important technology issues. Blue Crew Robotics provided snacks and meals for visiting participants.”

Logan also credited volunteers from the Maine Forensic Association for managing logistics.

“They orchestrated four rounds of debate and multiple rounds of speech events throughout the day,” he said. “Several local people volunteered to judge. A well-run tournament requires many things to function well together, and we were fortunate to have fantastic people who made that happen.”

Overall, Logan said, the event was a success.

“As a result, visiting teams were happy that our competition ran smoothly,” he said. “The biggest criticism I received was that we didn’t have enough vegetarian options for judges for lunch. A minor complaint, all considered.”

Mt. Blue’s four-person team achieved its best finish of the season, securing second place in the debate competition.

“Atikan Wongmuangjai came in seventh and Mary Hill earned third in novice Lincoln-Douglas debate,” Logan said. “Evelyn Stadelman claimed third and Colin Woehrle-Logan came in second in varsity Lincoln-Douglas debate.”

Following the success of the event, Mt. Blue plans to host the Frozen Frenzy All-Events Tournament again in December 2025. Logan emphasized the need for volunteers to serve as judges.

“Our team’s biggest need for that event [and other tournaments] are adults willing to judge, an activity that requires no prior experience,” he said.

Those interested in judging can contact Logan at Mt. Blue High School by email or phone.

