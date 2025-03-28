FARMINGTON — Marden’s is coming to Mt. Blue Plaza on Wilton Road and anticipates opening in late May, the company announced Friday on its Facebook page.

“Marden’s is returning to Western Maine with a new location in Farmington and we couldn’t be more excited to bring great deals to the community! We anticipate opening in late May,” according to its Facebook page.

“We’re not just a store; we’re an experience that keeps you on your toes, ready to uncover incredible deals and unexpected finds,” the company touts on its website.

The company is hiring for all positions. People can apply online at mardens.com or join them for open interviews from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 10 and 11 at its new location at 634 Wilton Road, Farmington.

The address is for the Mt. Blue Plaza. There are several stores and services offered there. The Big Lots store closed last week and was only open to vendors. The Save-A-Lot space at the plaza is also vacant. That store closed in November 2022.

Marden’s in Rumford closed in January 2023.

People had commented then on Facebook that they wished it would come to Farmington.

