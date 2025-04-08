FAYETTE — More than 100 residents, volunteers and vendors gathered Saturday for the 2025 Community Resource Fair at Fayette Central School.

Sponsored by the Aging in Place and Age Friendly community initiatives of Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna, the fair aimed to connect residents of all ages with local and regional services. It featured dozens of organizations offering resources ranging from balance testing and handyman support to fire safety training, veterans benefits and transportation assistance.

A key focus was the Aging in Place Needs Assessment survey, which will help the towns identify challenges residents face in remaining in their homes as they age. The four-page survey includes a postage-paid envelope for return to the University of Maine Center on Aging, which will handle data collection and analysis.

The survey is also available online at https://bit.ly/AF-Fayette-MTV-Vienna-Survey. Printed copies may be picked up or returned at the Fayette and Mount Vernon town offices and the Dr. Shaw Memorial and Underwood Memorial libraries.

The information gathered will guide the development of Aging in Place Action Plans for each town by the end of the year. Final reports will be submitted to each town’s Select Board for adoption.

“We had 100 people there, vendors, volunteers, guests, and everyone was networking, meeting each other, enjoying the incredible food provided by the Fayette firemen’s auxiliary,” organizer Christine Merchant said. “It was an inspiring community gathering with lots of possible stories to feature.”

The fair was designed to be welcoming to all ages, and the turnout reflected that vision.

“There were kids, babies, support dogs and people of all ages there,” Merchant said. “Some came looking for specific resources, others just to connect, and they all found something meaningful.”

Among the most impactful parts of the day was the presence of the local social worker community resource specialist, who spoke with 30 individuals.

“Many came specifically to meet with her,” Merchant said. “We heard some incredible and heart-wrenching stories of significant need and appreciation for support. People were able to get referrals to organizations and services that could make a real difference in their lives.”

More than two dozen organizations participated, including the 30 Mile River Watershed Association, Kennebec Land Trust, Neighbors Driving Neighbors, Meals on Wheels, Spectrum Generations, the Maine Senior College Network, the Fayette Baptist Church Shoulder to Shoulder program, and many others.

“Every table offered something different, and every conversation had the potential to open a door,” Merchant said. “Whether it was a pamphlet, a handshake, or just a kind word, people left feeling seen and supported.”

The fair also emphasized community engagement through shared meals. Muffins were provided by the Apple Shed Bakery with coffee, tea and lunch courtesy of the Fayette firemen’s auxiliary.

“The food really brought people together,” Merchant said. “There was something about sharing a meal that made folks more open to talking, sharing and sticking around longer to explore.”

Funding for the fair and survey is provided by the Maine Health Access Foundation, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Maine Center on Aging in partnership with AARP Maine.

Merchant said the success of the fair demonstrates the strength and potential of the tri-town community.

“We saw firsthand how much this community wants to come together, help each other, and make sure no one falls through the cracks,” she said. “This fair was just one step in that direction.”

