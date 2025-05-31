Victoria Crockett of Farmington watches as Kianna Crockett, her 18-month old daughter puts a fishing net over her head on Thursday morning, May 29, during the opening day of the new Marden’s in Farmington. Parking spaces were hard to come by in the Mt. Blue Plaza as scores of eager shoppers converged on the store known state-wide for its bargains. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Pam Harnden Pam Harnden, of Wilton, has been a staff writer for The Franklin Journal since 2012. Since 2015, she has also written for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and Sun Journal. She covers Livermore and Regional... More by Pam Harnden