David Breton makes a food donation Saturday morning at the Rumford Aubuchon to Regional School Unit 10 Nutrition Director Jeanne LaPointe, right, and volunteer Jeanne Miller, left. This is the start of an effort to keep up with the needs of people whose SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, have now been suspended or reduced. (Bruce Farrin/Contributing Writer)

RUMFORD — A large outreach effort began Saturday morning at Aubuchon Hardware of Rumford, 65 Falmouth St., to help keep up with the needs of people whose SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, have now been suspended or reduced.

This week, the community learned that Aubuchon store manager Kevin Jamison and Regional School Unit 10 Nutrition Director Jeanne LaPointe were teaming up to collect food and donations for the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive in Mexico.

Among those donating was David Breton of Rumford, who drove with his wife, Gloria, and parked beside the RSU 10 Nutrition Van.

Sitting in the van with Nutrition Director Jeanne LaPointe was Jeanne Miller, who volunteered to assist in collecting the food.

They helped the elderly man as he donated a bag of potatoes and a few other small items to the cause.



“A lot of us don’t make much money, and some none at all,” Breton said.

When Breton asked LaPointe what they needed the most, the answer was simple.

“Things like peanut butter, and ready to eat food in a can for kids,” she said.

LaPointe added that especially vulnerable are people are often those in need who are new to town and don’t know anyone.

She said the collection of food, as well as check donations, were going pretty well at this point. When the van is full, they will unload the food at the Old School Food Pantry in Mexico.

LaPointe said the plan is for the van to be parking at Aubuchon for food collection on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Inside the Aubuchon store, Jamison said he will accept check donations made out to the Old School Food Pantry anytime during regular business hours. He said Saturday he is also considering have a tote available in the store to accept food donations.