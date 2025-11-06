Steve Viles operates the wood processor Wednesday during the grand opening celebration of the Webster Wood Bank in Salem Township. The wood bank is operated by the United Methodist Economic Ministry and is named after its property manager, Jim Webster. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Franklin County’s first firewood bank will be more than a source of heat for eligible households, organizers say.

Jim Webster, United Methodist Economic Ministry property manager, said Wednesday during the bank’s grand opening celebration that through a collaboration with several county organizations, recipients could also be eligible for home repairs that would minimize heat loss.

The wood bank, operated by the ministry, is a joint effort with the county government, Western Maine Community Action in Wilton and local Masonic Lodges, Webster said.

Western Maine Community Action, which handles heating vouchers for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, will refer eligible recipients to the wood bank, where they will be able to purchase firewood below market rate.

“In addition to that, we were able to negotiate that every LIHEAP recipient who applies to us for wood is going to be referred back to the community action program. WMCA has committed to doing a heat loss evaluation and committed $15,000 per home for repairs,” Webster said.

The project started with a $50,000 application to the county’s Kibby Wind Power Project tax-increment financing grant program.

Franklin County Commissioners in August voted unanimously to accept the county’s Tax-Increment Financing Program Advisory Committee’s recommendation to approve an amended request for a $140,000 grant.

The larger grant allowed organizers to purchase a wood processor and other equipment, and shortened the time frame to get the proposed project up and running.

Charlie Woodworth, executive director of the Greater Franklin Development Council in Farmington, oversaw the grant process, ministry Executive Director Helen Pinkham said.

Webster worked with local Masonic Lodges to to raise money to show support for a Maine Community Foundation grant. With nine lodges supporting the project with a $1,000 donation, the Maine Community Foundation would grant $11,000.

United Methodist Economic Ministry Executive Director Helen Pinkham dedicates the Webster Wood Bank to property manager Jim Webster during the wood bank’s grand opening celebration Wednesday in Salem Township. (Dee Menear/Staff Writer)

“We just want to say, we are so proud of Jim (Webster) and what the economic ministry has done up here. We are so proud of you and your team,” said Jacob Richards, deputy grand master of the 15th Masonic District.

District 15 includes Franklin County lodges in Farmington, Weld, Eustis, Rangeley, Phillips, New Sharon, Kingfield and Wilton.

As of Wednesday, seven of the nine lodges had committed funds. The other two had not yet held meetings to vote on the request, Webster said.

In honor of Webster’s commitment to the project, Pinkham named the operation the Webster Wood Bank.

Webster said the bank would start with between 50 and 100 cords of wood. In the spring, the hope is to have 400 cords on hand drying for the next heating season. He is hopeful the project will be a self-sustaining ministry.

“Community is the watchword for everything that we strive to do at UMEM,” Pastor Elenore Collinsworth, ministry board president, said. “In this case, in particular, it is community in the very broadest sense of the word. It is that broad type of community that has enabled us to be here today to celebrate our wood bank.”

County Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township said commissioners were excited to watch the collaboration come together.

“We want to congratulate you on this desperately needed project for the citizens of Franklin County,” he said. “We are excited about this for the area and for the collaboration between the county, the Masons, Western Maine Community Action and Greater Franklin Development, and the TIF committee.”

Webster said the project had a ripple effect that could not be a coincidence.

“When people get together, they do great things,” Carlton said.