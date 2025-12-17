Rich Ruhlin, left, and Joshua Robbins of the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors hold a Mt. Blue Cougars jersey bearing the number 33 over the vacant seat of late board member Griffin Mayhew during the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting Tuesday in Farmington, where the board honored Mayhew with a tribute and moment of silence. (Screenshot Mt. Blue TV)

FARMINGTON — Describing him as “remarkable” and “deeply dedicated,” the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors paid tribute Tuesday to Griffin Mayhew, the recently elected member who died Dec. 8.

His chair was left empty and covered with a Cougar jersey bearing the number 33, worn by Mayhew on his senior night when he was a student at Mt. Blue High School in 2018.

Griffin Mayhew, who was elected in June to a three-year term on the RSU 9 board of directors, was honored with a tribute and moment of silence at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting following his death Dec. 8. (Courtesy photo)

Directors Rich Ruhlin and Joshua Robbins held the jersey, which read “Cougars,” over the seat and the plaque bearing his name, “Griffin Mayhew, Wilton.”

The Dec. 9 meeting had been postponed following the announcement of Mayhew’s death. He was elected to a three-year term in June.

According to his obituary, Griffin Alexander Everett Mayhew was born May 6, 1999, in Farmington, grew up in Wilton and later returned there. He died Dec. 8, 2025. A cause of death has not been released.

Superintendent Christian M. Elkington on Tuesday read a letter written on behalf of the board and district to the Mayhew family.

Advertisement

“As we all know, we lost a wonderful board member and community member last week and there aren’t words that can be said that can truly speak about Griffin Mayhew and the effect he had on us and with us,” Elkington said before reading the letter.

The letter opened by expressing the board’s grief, stating, “On behalf of the Mt. Blue District board of directors, and our entire district community, I want to express how truly heartbroken we are over the sudden loss of your son, Griffin.

“This is a painful unexpected loss for all of us here at RSU 9,” the letter continued.

The letter described Mayhew as “a remarkable young man,” noting that “his commitment, kindness and thoughtfulness were clear to everyone,” and that “through his voice, actions and words, you could see that he was deeply dedicated to the students, staff and families of RSU 9.”

The board highlighted Mayhew’s longstanding connection to the district, writing, “What made Griffin so special was the history he had with us,” and noting that “his desire to serve started early when he served as a student representative on our board.”

The letter added that Mayhew “maintained strong connection with our district for years,” most recently through “his constant, enthusiastic support at Mt. Blue campus athletic events. “He was always there to help. A familiar and giving presence we will truly miss.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his service as a board member, the letter said the board was immediately impressed by Mayhew during his five months on the board. His thoughtful questions, concerns he expressed and commitment to staff and students were highlighted.

“He was a kind, wonderful and considerate young person,” the board said in the letter.

The letter further emphasized Mayhew’s conduct in public service, stating, “The respect and dignity he modeled in every conversation is something we all appreciated. And desperately need in public life.”

The board said Mayhew’s service “was making a real positive difference in our schools and in the communities he chose to represent.”

“Our thoughts are with you and your family as you face this grief,” the letter continued, adding that the board hoped the family could find comfort “in knowing how much he was valued and respected by this RSU 9 school board, and those he came in contact with in the community of Mt. Blue.

Following the reading, Elkington called for a moment of silence.

Advertisement

Wilton Town Manager Maria Greeley said the Wilton Select Board will address the vacancy created by Mayhew’s death at its next meeting. Under state law, she said, municipal officers are required to appoint an interim school board director to serve until the next annual municipal election, when voters will elect a replacement to serve the remainder of Mayhew’s term.

At the Wilton Select Board meeting also held Tuesday, the board chair acknowledged Mayhew’s passing and led a moment of silence. The board voted unanimously to table action on filling the vacancy until a future meeting, noting a preference to wait until after Mayhew’s funeral services before making an appointment.

In addition to graduating from Mt. Blue High School, Mayhew earned a degree in sports management from Thomas College in Waterville, and worked as an admissions counselor at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Arrangements for Mayhew include visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20, at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 1 p.m. at the same location. A reception is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. at Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road in Wilton.