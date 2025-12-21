Tofurky holiday roasts offer an easy, familiar option for vegan guests, helping hosts serve a complete meal without extra work. (Courtesy of Tofurky)

The holidays revolve around food, family and tradition, which can feel complicated when someone at the table is vegan. At its simplest, being vegan means avoiding animal products altogether. That includes not only meat but familiar ingredients like milk, butter, eggs, honey, gelatin, lard, and animal-based broths or fats that often show up in many holiday dishes.

Instead, vegans eat plant-based foods such as vegetables, grains, beans, nuts, seeds and fruits.

People choose veganism for many reasons. Some are motivated by concern for animal welfare, others by environmental sustainability or health, and for some, it’s part of a broader effort to live more intentionally. Many vegans also extend that mindset beyond food, choosing candles, skincare, clothing and household items made without animal ingredients or animal testing.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals notes that as more people choose vegan diets for ethical or health reasons, holiday meals are increasingly shared by mixed-diet tables, and plant-based dishes can help keep celebrations inclusive while appealing to a wide range of tastes.

For hosts, welcoming a vegan guest doesn’t require reinventing the entire holiday menu. A few clearly vegan dishes go a long way, including roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes made with plant-based butter, a hearty bean or lentil dish, vegan gravy, fresh bread, and a dessert everyone can share. Snacks like hummus, olives, nuts, fruit and dark chocolate are simple additions that tend to please everyone at the table.

It’s also worth remembering that most vegans are happy to take the load off by bringing a dish to share, especially if it helps the meal feel relaxed and inclusive. Potluck-style contributions often turn into conversation starters rather than complications.

When I first became vegan, some family members worried it would mean I couldn’t fully participate in holiday meals or that it would somehow cut me out of familiar traditions. In reality, the opposite has been true. Nearly every classic holiday dish can be “veganized” with a few simple substitutions, and when done well, plant-based versions can be just as comforting, filling and delicious as the originals.

Vegans want more than a side salad, and thoughtful hosting makes it easy for everyone to gather around the same table.

According to PETA’s holiday tips, vegan roasts, plant milks and simple egg replacements make it easier than ever to adapt classic holiday dishes to suit plant-based diets.

Tim Holland, owner and chef of Midcoast Vegan in Brunswick, said the simplest way to make a vegan guest feel welcome is to think about the centerpiece.

“A vegan protein, a Tofurky would be my number one suggestion,” Holland said. “Short of that, any of the Field Roast or vegan roast-style options will make someone really excited.”

Holland added that many traditional sides can be made vegan without much effort.

“Everything can and should be made vegan because it’s so easy to sub Earth Balance and oat milk into all the sides,” he said. “Holiday eating in America is all about the food coma, cutting some of those unnecessary saturated fats doesn’t hurt either.”

When time or energy is limited, simplicity matters. Many local grocery stores, including Hannaford, carry ready-to-serve Tofurky holiday roasts, often sold with vegan gravy and stuffing. For hosts who want a reliable centerpiece without extra work, it’s an easy solution that ensures no one is left picking at side dishes.

VEGAN GIFTS

Gift-giving during the holidays can be just as straightforward. Many naturally vegan items already make excellent Maine-made gifts, especially when they reflect local agriculture and craftsmanship.

Beyond food, many vegan-friendly holiday gifts can be found at local stores, health food shops and seasonal markets. Handmade items like local art, pottery and jewelry, including pieces made with Maine minerals and gemstones like watermelon tourmaline, are popular choices, along with knitted and sewn goods such as hats, scarves, mittens and fabric purses.

These kinds of gifts naturally align with vegan values because they avoid animal-derived materials, support local makers and emphasize durability and craftsmanship over mass production. For shoppers looking to give something meaningful and Maine-made, these locally crafted items often become lasting favorites long after the holidays end.

Bottles of Maine-made maple syrup offer a simple vegan gift option that supports local producers. (Courtesy of Tammy Wells)

• Homemade vegan Rice Krispie treats made with plant-based butter and Dandies marshmallows.

• Vegan chocolates or clearly labeled dairy-free dark chocolate.

• Herbal teas, especially locally blended varieties.

• Specialty spices or infused oils.

• Soy or coconut wax candles, cruelty-free soaps, or reusable kitchen goods.

• Local maple syrup and maple-based treats. Pure maple syrup, in particular, is an easy and meaningful vegan gift, and Maine has no shortage of producers offering gift-ready bottles, maple cream, and shelf-stable products:

Local Maine maple producers:

◦ Hall Farms Maple Products (East Dixfield)

◦ Strawberry Hill Farm (Skowhegan)

◦ Maine Maple Products (Madison)

◦ Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup (Newfield)

◦ Passamaquoddy Maple (Moose River area)

◦ In addition to these producers, local maple syrup is widely available from small sugarhouses and farm stands in and around Farmington, Wilton, Livermore and Rangeley. Local Maine maple syrup can also be purchased at local retailers, including places such as Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore Falls.

Across the region, diners will also find a growing number of restaurants and dessert spots offering vegan or vegan-friendly options, making it easier to enjoy holiday outings without navigating a full menu overhaul.

DESSERTS

Portland: Sticky Sweet – a fully vegan soft-serve ice cream shop offering creative flavors, sundaes and toppings made entirely without animal products. One of Maine’s best-known vegan dessert spots.

Portland and Brunswick: Gelato Fiasco – offers clearly labeled vegan sorbets made without dairy; flavors vary by location and season.

Kittery: Lovebird Donuts – a fully vegan donut shop with rotating flavors and seasonal specials.

Multiple Maine locations (including Portland and Brunswick): The Holy Donut – offers vegan donut options alongside its traditional lineup; selection varies by shop and day.

Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island area: Mount Desert Island Ice Cream – known for fruit-based sorbets that are typically vegan; checking ingredient lists is recommended.

Natural food stores and grocery stores statewide: Many health food stores, co-ops and large grocery chains carry vegan ice cream pints made with coconut, oat or cashew milk, offering an easy dessert option even in areas without dedicated vegan shops.

Note: Dessert offerings and ingredients vary by location and season. Diners are encouraged to confirm vegan preparation when ordering.

DINING OPTIONS

Most restaurants listed below are vegan-option friendly, meaning they offer vegetarian dishes that can often be prepared vegan when requested. Diners are encouraged to ask about ingredients and preparation, especially during busy holiday periods.

Brunswick/Midcoast: Midcoast Vegan – a fully vegan eatery offering plant-based cheeses, meats and prepared foods, and a destination spot for vegan dining and specialty items.

Jay: Wah Garden – offers vegan-friendly options such as vegetable fried rice, spring rolls and bean curd dishes when ordered without animal products.

Farmington: Lotus Blossom – offers vegetarian dishes that can often be ordered vegan, including vegetable fried rice, spring rolls and meatless chop suey; calling ahead to confirm vegan preparation is recommended.

Rangeley: Local cafés and seasonal restaurants – vegan options are limited, but some menus include vegetarian dishes that may be adapted; calling ahead is recommended in the Rangeley area.

Kingfield: Rolling Fatties – frequently offers vegetarian burritos that can be ordered vegan depending on fillings and sauces; menu availability varies.

Portland: Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro – a long-standing Portland restaurant known for clearly labeled vegan dishes and a menu that caters especially well to plant-based diners.

WHERE TO SHOP

• Jay/Livermore Falls area: Local farm stands; Berry Fruit Farm (Livermore Falls) for fruit and farm products, they have offered vegan chili in the past, though availability varies, so calling ahead is recommended; Hannaford for holiday staples.

• Farmington: Better Living Center for vegan foods and wellness items; Hannaford; Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers for cookbooks and non-food gifts; downtown craft and gift shops.

• Rangeley: Ecopelagicon, A Nature Store, known for nature-focused, eco-friendly gifts.

• Brunswick: Midcoast Vegan, offering artisanal plant-based cheeses and meats, along with specialty vegan foods and gift items.

• Portland: Portland Food Co-op, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and a wide range of small boutiques offering vegan and cruelty-free items.

• Bangor: Natural Living Center and local markets.

• Augusta: Harvest Time Natural Foods and area craft shops.

• Auburn: Axis Health Food Store; Walmart, which widely carries Dandies marshmallows.

SIMPLE DISHES

You don’t need an entirely new menu to make the holidays vegan-friendly. A few familiar dishes often make the biggest difference:

• Vegan gravy made with vegetable broth and mushrooms.

• Mashed potatoes with olive oil or plant-based butter.

• Vegan sugar cookies or simple bar desserts.

• Rice Krispie treats made vegan with Dandies marshmallows.

If local options are limited or time runs short, several online retailers offer vegan holiday cookies, plant-based cheese platters, chocolate gift boxes, and cruelty-free candles or skincare, often shipped in festive packaging.

Holland said he sees more non-vegans buying vegan products during the holidays for both curiosity and necessity.

“Doctors are constantly telling people to cut dairy and meat,” he said. “Some people can’t eat animal products anymore because of things like Lone Star tick bites, and a lot of folks are learning that humans aren’t actually meant to drink milk from other animals.

“I’m vegan for the animals, but the more people eating plant-based foods, the better it is for the animals and the planet.”

Asked what advice he would give families trying to make holiday meals more inclusive, Holland kept it simple.

“Vegans are often grossed out by meat, and meat eaters sometimes feel judged by vegans, so just be cool,” he said. “Share space. That’s what it’s about. Focus on being together.”

He added that most vegan guests don’t expect to be accommodated.

“As a vegan, I never go anywhere expecting to be fed,” Holland said. “But when it happens, it’s really nice, and it opens up so many culinary opportunities. A lot of non-vegans enjoy the challenge and pick up new tricks.”

He also said that it’s much easier now than it was 10 years ago.

“If you can dream it, some crazy vegan has probably made it,” Holland said. “Just keep meat utensils away from the vegan food, and yes, we know we can be annoying, but we’re just trying to reduce suffering.”

At its heart, welcoming a vegan during the holidays isn’t about perfection. It’s about intention, a few thoughtful choices, a willingness to keep things simple, and an openness to sharing food and traditions everyone can enjoy.