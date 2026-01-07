A Farmington man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face at close range in June pleaded not guilty to attempted murder last week at Farmington District Court.

Gunthar S. Swan, 26, also pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence elevated aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence assault at his Jan. 2 court appearance.

Gunthar Swan

A conviction on the first three charges each carry a maximum 30 years in prison. A conviction on a charge of domestic violence assault is punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

Swan has been held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail since his arrest at the Franklin County Detention Center. He remained in custody on Wednesday.

According to a Farmington police affidavit, Swan and his 29-year-old girlfriend were arguing in the kitchen of his mother’s home on Fairbanks Road while the couple’s 11-month-old daughter was in a nearby room.

Swan’s mother told police the argument began when the girlfriend announced she was going to leave Swan and take their daughter to her mother’s residence in Wyoming.

According to the affidavit, Swan’s mother tried to step in to stop her son, but she saw him reach to his right side, draw the gun, point it at his girlfriend with his arm fully extended and fire one shot into her face.

The girlfriend dropped to the floor and Swan threw the firearm into the dining room, the affidavit said.

Daniel Dubé, one of Swan’s attorney, said the defense team does not put a lot of emphasis on the indictment and arraignment process.

“The case is about midway through typical pretrial stages, and we continue to gather facts and to analyze what happened, the parties involved, and medical information,” he said.