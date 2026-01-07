Simply Vibes, at 55 Main St. in Mexico, just across the Swift River from Rumford, has been serving fresh coffee, smoothies, energy teas, breakfast and lunch with a unique and retro twist since its opening last March.

Co-owners of Simply Vibes in Mexico are, from left, Devin Vail, Samantha Hanson and Meagin Taylor. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

Co-owners Meagin Taylor, Samantha Hanson and Devin Vail say they look to provide good energy and comfort in every product they sell.

“From creative paninis and house-made baked goods to fun seasonal specials, our menu is always designed to surprise and delight,” said Vail, the head chef.

Simply Vibes delivers to local schools and creates custom orders for small shops and events, because, they say, “Good vibes are meant to be shared.”

Hanson said she loves serving the popular burritos and Banging BLT wrap to smiling customers, many who return for breakfast and lunch.

“I can’t decide if the grilled cheese paninis or breakfast sandwiches are my favorite, so I usually get both when I am making my fuel delivery rounds for Community Energy,” said Neil Sorenson, Hanson’s dad.

Taylor, who ran an Herbalife turbo tea establishment called Impact Nutrition from the same location for a few years, said, “I never tire of serving and chatting with my older customers and meeting new people who come in.”

Part of the ever-changing specials menu are the recommended Florida Sunrise tea and Chicken Salad Bacon Ranch Wrap.

Among customer favorites are the bagels, salads, wraps, paninis, or sips and treats.

Vail brags about having the best homemade bagels, foods and soups in the area.

Customers can stay and eat or take their food to go. For takeout orders, call 207-507-1090.

There is off-street parking in the fenced-in lot between Simply Vibes and Todd’s Discount on Main Street. They are open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It is always amazing seeing everyone! We are always thankful to all of our great customers,” Taylor said.