WILTON — The Wilton Select Board on March 17 reviewed workforce challenges, municipal operations and upcoming decisions, with much of the discussion centered on child care, housing and internet access across Franklin County.

The conversation was shaped by presentations from Charlie Woodworth of Greater Franklin Economic & Community Development and Noelle Coyne of Western Maine Community Action, who outlined conditions affecting residents and employers.

Woodworth pointed to a mismatch between child care capacity and demand, describing how the shortage limits workforce participation for parents of young children.

“We have far fewer child care openings than the number of young children in the county,” Woodworth said, outlining the gap and its effect on families’ ability to return to work.

He said efforts are underway to expand options, including support for smaller, home-based child care programs and partnerships aimed at increasing available funding.

Woodworth also tied housing availability to the same workforce issue, describing situations in nearby communities where employees are unable to live locally. He said proposed solutions include new housing development supported by reduced municipal costs and outside funding sources.

On broadband, Woodworth said fiber expansion across the county is largely complete, shifting attention toward helping residents, particularly older adults, make practical use of internet services.

“Now that most locations can connect, the focus is on making sure people can use it effectively,” he said.

Coyne provided an overview of assistance programs reaching Wilton residents through Western Maine Community Action. She said hundreds of households receive support through heating assistance, food programs and home energy improvements, reflecting ongoing need in the community.