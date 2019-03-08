RUMFORD — Rumford Community Home, 11 John F. Kennedy Lane, has been named a recipient of the 2019 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, presented by the American College of Health Care Administrators.
Only 7 percent of skilled nursing facilities nationwide qualify for the prestigious honor.
Under the leadership of Administrator Amanda Nelson, RCH has met the exacting standards of quality and safety for the award. The award recipients are identified using publicly collected data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services along with survey data evaluated by an independent third party.
Rumford Community Home is a long-term care facility. Its 85 beds include residential care, nursing care and a specialized section for Alzheimer’s care.
