The Old Town, Orono and Surrounding Area Senior Citizens will meet Wednesday, March 27 at the Old Town Elks Lodge in the downstairs room.

Socializing with coffee and snacks starts about 8:30 a.m. The regular business meeting starts at 11. There will be music by Wendall Wells and a pizza lunch. Members should call Ava 478-2267 prior to March 23 to order a pizza if they have not ordered if before then.

All seniors 55 and over from Old Town, Orono and its surrounding areas are welcome. Come check us out and meet old and new friends. During winter months, if Old Town schools (RSU 34) are closed because of bad weather, seniors will not meet. We will also have a call line for members.

