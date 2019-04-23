POLAND — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will present Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Maine State Building at Poland Spring Resort. Catering will be by Poland Spring Resort.

The Maine State Building was originally built in 1893 for the Chicago World’s Fair, also known as the Columbian Exposition, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

The State of Maine appropriated money to construct the building and the design of Charles Sumner Frost, originally of Lewiston, was chosen. The building was to be made of Maine materials to exhibit the quality of the state’s resources, as well as the quality of its craftsmanship.

After the fair, the Ricker family bought the building for $30,000. Arrangements were made to dismantle it and ship it by freight train to Maine. It was dedicated on July 1, 1895, as part of the celebration marking the Rickers’ settling in Poland. The building is owned by the nonprofit Poland Spring Preservation Society.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/events and click on Business After Hours.

