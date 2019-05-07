MINOT — The Board of Selectmen will meet with Brian Lippold of Casco Bay Advisors to see if Minot can proceed on its own with a feasibility study to determine broadband expansion for the town.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring informed selectmen Monday night that Minot “was unable to secure any (municipal) partners for a broadband feasibility study.”

Loring said Lippold will come to the next selectmen meeting May 20 and give town officials an idea of what his services would entail and how the feasibility study can benefit the town.

The study would cost $33,500, with an upfront expenditure of $1,500. Half the feasibility study would be paid for by a ConnectME Authority planning grant.

The study would provide information on network planning and engineering, utility pole and construction management and financial modeling of fiber optics.

In other matters, selectmen authorized Highway Supervisor Scott Parker and Loring to evaluate the four lowest road-paving bids and to contract with the one that will best suit the town’s needs. All four bidders fall within the town’s budgeted amount to pave Millett, Jeffrey and Cross roads.

The four lowest bidders are P&B Paving Inc. of Gray at $70.74 per ton; TW Paving of Auburn, $71.25 per ton; Spencer Paving Group of Turner, $72 per ton; and All States Paving of Richmond, $74.18 per ton.

The board was also told volunteers are needed to assist with the town’s Community Day event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20.

“Right now, we have a core group trying to coordinate everything,” Loring said, “and it would be nice to have more people to help with setup, tear down, running children’s games and even donating bake sale items.”

She said those who want to volunteer should contact her at the Town Office at (207) 345-3305 or [email protected], via the town’s Facebook page or by attending the next Community Day planning meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Town Office.

