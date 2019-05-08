LEWISTON — The world premiere of a musical set in Lewiston during the Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston heavyweight championship boxing match has been postponed until fall.

“Come Out Swingin’!: A Lewiston Story” is now scheduled for Nov. 22, 23 and 24 at the Franco Center. The production, written by Portland playwright Brian Daly, was originally set to debut May 31.

The Ali-Liston fight serves as a backdrop for the play, which focuses on the people of Lewiston, their reaction to the city serving as the unlikely host for the bout and how visitors perceive the city and its residents.

“It’s a musical comedy with lots of laughs, and it’s set against the tectonic shifts happening in America in the 1960s,” Daly said in an interview with the Sun Journal last fall. “But beneath the fun on the surface, it invites the audience to recognize our common humanity.

“The Franco-Americans and the African-Americans of the story discover that their culture — their faith, music, food and values — fortify them in the face of discrimination.”

With “Come Out Swingin’!” shifting to fall, the production team has to replace a couple of cast members who had previous commitments and could not continue with the play.

Richard Martin serves as the director and producer of the play.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: