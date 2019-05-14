Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) was recognized with a legislative sentiment sponsored by Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin, in the Maine Senate on March 7. The legislative sentiment recognizes FOWL for their achievement of being named the 2018 Lake Association of the Year by the Maine Lakes Society for being a leader in lake protection and inspiring other lake associations to be proactive in protecting Maine’s freshwater resources. From left are Barry Hathaway, FOWL board member; Rhonda Irish,Wilton town manager; Martha Lively, FOWL board member; Robert Lively, FOWL board president; Black; Jen Jespersen, president of Maine Lakes Society; and Peter Campion, FOWL board member.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
-
Encore
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.