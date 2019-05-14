WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris has listed the remaining worship services for May.

May 19: Light of Truth, led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote a free and responsible search for truth and meaning. The congregation will consider the concept of truth, with special attention to Mahatma Gandhi’s search for spiritual truth.

May 26: Music Sunday with Jim Burke. The theme is “Bridges over Troubled Waters.” Many know Burke from his teaching years at the Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris, or as the organist at the First Universalist Church of West Paris for many years. Music Sunday is a blend of music and readings. All are welcome.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, visit http://www.uua.org/.

