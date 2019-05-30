RUMFORD — A 44-year-old Rumford motorcyclist was listed in critical condition at a Lewiston hospital Thursday evening with injuries from a crash on Route 2 on Wednesday night.

Samuel S. Dunn was not wearing a helmet when his 2008 Harley-Davidson skidded into a guardrail in Rumford Center at about 7:47 p.m., Rumford Police Officer Brad Gallant said.

Police Chief Stacy Carter said Dunn was taken by Med-Care ambulance to Rumford Hospital and transported by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A nursing supervisor at CMMC said Thursday evening that Dunn was listed in critical condition.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: