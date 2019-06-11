BUCKFIELD — Voters on Tuesday re-elected incumbent Cheryl Coffman in a three-way race for the Select Board.
Coffman received 75 votes, while Martha Catevenis received 42 and Matthew Whitney 25.
Coffman also beat Catevenis for a seat on the Board of Assessors. Coffman won 78-63.
Eight write-in candidates were on the ballot for the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors. Michelle Casey won with 25 votes.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
Police log
-
Opinion
Mark Wood: Death with dignity a slippery slope
-
Opinion
Betsy Sawyer-Manter: Elders, please be aware
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Democrats’ fairy tale campaigns
-
Connections
Community sales