BUCKFIELD — Voters on Tuesday re-elected incumbent Cheryl Coffman in a three-way race for the Select Board.

Coffman received 75 votes, while Martha Catevenis received 42 and Matthew Whitney 25.

Coffman also beat Catevenis for a seat on the Board of Assessors. Coffman won 78-63.

Eight write-in candidates were on the ballot for the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors. Michelle Casey won with 25 votes.

