Benedict Arnold’s March artifacts to be on display

STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society announces that Ken Wing will exhibit what is believed to be the largest collection of artifacts from the Arnold March on Sunday, July 28.

He will share the story of how Gen. Benedict Arnold marched through Maine on his Trek to Quebec City in the 1700s during the Revolutionary War. Wing and his dad spent many years searching the area of Gen. Arnold’s march with a metal detector and found a wide assortment of items left by Arnold and his men. He will also have his book, “The Lost Villages of Flagstaff Lake,” available for sale as well as signing.

The society is open from 1 to 3 p.m.

The display includes artifacts, manuscripts, and photographs that have been donated or loaned by interested townspeople and descendants of original families of the Dead River Region. Collections from 1850 on include old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the “lost” towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information, call Mary Henderson at 207-246-2271.

Paris library used book sale to run two weeks

PARIS — The Paris Public Library’s annual used book sale will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27. The sale will again be held downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., with the entrance on Church Street.

The sale will have more hours this year, but the popular bag sale will be on the second Saturday. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; and the bag sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Hardcovers will cost $1 each, trade paperbacks 50 cents each, and mass market paperbacks 25 cents each. For the bag sale, a standard plastic grocery bag can be filled for $1. The sale will feature thousands of books in good to excellent condition and the money raised will help support the library’s children’s collection.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected]

Library plans class on drawing zentangles

NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library announces that Sue Moccia, art teacher at Oxford Hills Middle School, will teach a class on zentangles at the library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

Zentangles are structured patterns that are unplanned. Drawing zentangles can help with relaxation and expand creativity.

Registration is required as space is limited. To sign up or ask questions, call the library at 207-743-5309, ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us

