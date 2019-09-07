I am pleased to support Katie Boss in her run for an Auburn City Council-at-large seat.

As her next-door neighbor, I have gotten to know Boss and her young family. Her commitment to Auburn is clear.

As a public health professional with experience on a variety of city committees and the planning board, she will bring a broad perspective to the council. She is a person who will listen and work hard to make Auburn a better place for all residents.

Auburn needs someone like her who will take a long-term view to balance response to the diverse issues that come before the council.

I hope others will join me in supporting Katie Boss for Auburn City Council in November.

David Griswold, Auburn

« Previous