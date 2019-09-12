Sons of Italy Lodge to meet in Rumford

RUMFORD — Sons of Italy Lodge 467 will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the lodge on Route 108. Members are welcome. The meeting will be followed by a light lunch.

Historian to discuss tourism at meeting

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the Calvin Lyons Hall, Town Office Building, Gary Wentzell Lane. A potluck supper will be followed by a short meeting.

The speaker will be David R. Jones, historian, whose topic will be “Tourism in Western Maine in the 19th and 20th Centuries,” who went where, how and why. Jones summered in Maine for 55 years and is now a resident of Bethel.

The meeting is open to the public and new members are welcome.

Socrates Cafe changes meeting date

BRIDGTON — Socrates Cafe will meet on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Bridgton Community Center. A meet and greet will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Health of Public Safety in Our Country.”

Light refreshments will be provided. Call 207-583-6957 for details.

Singers to perform for Christian Women

PARIS — Christian Women United will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the South Paris First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris

Melody Cox and Pam Reed will be the guest singers. Contact Janice at 207-743-5770 for reservations.

Club to discuss junior fiction novel

PARIS — The Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea/Multi-Age Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, to discuss the junior fiction novel, “Aru Shah and the End of Time,” by Roshani Chokshi.

Aru Shah and the End of Time is recommended and is presented in the forward by the author of the Percy Jackson series, Rick Riordan.

Telling fibs in order to fit in better with her wealthier peers, 12-year-old Aru Shah spends her school break at the Museum of Ancient Indian Art and Culture, where she lives in a small apartment with her mother. Her school friends come to visit her to confront her about the lies she tells, daring her to light a cursed lamp, The Lamp of Bharata, to prove what she has said about it is not a falsehood.

New members are welcome.

Bell ringers needed for Christmas concert

NORWAY — The 2019 English Hand Bell Choir of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., is recruiting new members. Previous experience is preferred. Weekly rehearsals will start in October and continue until performances in the community Christmastide Concerts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. No church affiliations are required. All are welcome.

For the past 17 years, the Christmastide Choir and Bell Choir, composed of church and community members, have presented a seasonal/sacred concert to a full house. The tradition continues this year.

If interested in ringing, contact Director Elaine Emery at [email protected] or the church office at 207-743-2290 to arrange an interview.

Cancer center gets grant for travel aid

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has received grant funding from the Maine Cancer Foundation to help eligible cancer patients with travel support to get to medical appointments not covered by MaineCare, cancer support groups and the Caring Coupon Wellness Programs offered in the community by the CRCofWM.

For more information and to see eligiblity to receive travel assistance, stop by the center from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays or visit the website to fill out a form at https://www.crcofwm.org/travel-assistance.html.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: