JAY — Spruce Mountain Adult Education and Western Maine Community Action are partnering to provide culinary and WorkReady training beginning in late October.

The culinary component of the training will be taught by executive chef Wayne Kregling and will provide students the opportunity to acquire their national ServSafe Food Manager certification. WorkReady, taught by Adult Education, will help students polish their soft skills resulting in a state-recognized WorkReady certificate.

Students will also participate in paid work experiences with local employers.

To be considered for the program, candidates must pass a Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System reading and math assessment that will be arranged through the training site.

The 10-week class will be offered in Livermore Falls and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with paid work experiences of various hours on Thursday through Sunday.

There is no charge for this program for those individuals who financially qualify. Interested candidates should contact Spruce Mountain Adult Education at 207-897-6406. For more information, visit facebook.com/WesternMaineCommunityAction/.

« Previous

filed under: