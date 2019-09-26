LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Professional Development Series from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the chamber office, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

The topic is Employer Tips and Guidance for Responding to Workplace Injuries. Jim Pross of Skelton, Taintor & Abbott will be the presenter.

The program will address tips for handling a workers’ compensation claim as an employer and is geared to employers, human resources personnel, managers and small business owners. The program will focus on questions for employers to ask in an investigation of an injury, the role of the employer as a claim moves through the litigation process, including early filing and reporting requirements, pitfalls and considerations at each step of the process, and an overview of key concepts in workers’ compensation in Maine.

Attendees will learn about common employer mistakes that make workplace injuries worse than they need to be. They will learn to avoid these common pitfalls and understand how to use certain tools and practices to reduce and minimize their liability under the workers’ compensation laws in Maine.

Space is limited to 30 attendees. Cost is $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Lunch is not provided but those attending are welcome to bring theirs.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”

