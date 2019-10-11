Maine geologist to discuss mining in state

BRIDGTON — Join Gallery 302 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, as Jim Mann, local artist and geologist, presents “An Antique Roadshow” on his expertise of mining in Maine. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

Coffee and conversation at church

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church will hold a coffee and conversation time in the church annex at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. All are welcome.

Help carve pumpkins for Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

PARIS — The McLaughlin Garden and Homestead is gearing up for its Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular event on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19.

There are lots of pumpkins to be carved and staff is seeking help from people who would enjoy going to the carving room to help with the task. The carving room will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17. The pumpkins will be gutted so participants only need to carve. After the event it over, they may return to the garden on Sunday and pick up the jack-o-lantern and take it home.

Staff does have templates to use or they welcome free designs.

‘Strange Things’ happening at Deering Center

PARIS — The Deering Memorial Community Center Escape Room fundraiser returns this autumn with a new adventure. On the weekends of Thurday to Sunday Oct. 17 to 20, Oct. 24 to 27 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, participants can challenge themselves by exploring some Strange Things happening at the center.

Things seem to be upside down. Investigating the cause, participants must pass through another dimension and save themselves and the world. Using teamwork, logic and careful observation, teams of up to eight participants will have 45 minutes to solve a series of puzzles leading them to safety.

The cost is $15 aperson. Reservations and prepayment are required. For information or to book a session, call 207-743-6994 or email [email protected]

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Deering Memorial Community Center, which is owned by the Paris Public Library. The center provides meeting spaces for a variety of civic groups and private functions.

Community Children’s Christmastide Choir

NORWAY — Kids Choir returns for its eighth season. Students in grades one through six who love to sing and perform will begin their rehearsals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St. Rehearsals are one hour. New members are always welcome.

All students will need to register with emergency contact information, allergies, permission to appear in publicity, email address and phone numbers. Shirli Allen-Heald has forms. Call the church office at 207-743-2290 and leave a message.

If a child needs an after-school snack before rehearsal, send it with them. If they will be walking from the Rowe School, let someone know so they can arrange to “cross” them at Paris Street at 3:15 p.m. High School students are encouraged to sing with the adult Christmastide Choir.

Library to host College Night, College Fair

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced its annual College Night on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Androscoggin Community Room. The program is for teens and their parents and is designed to provide information early in the college process.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a panel discussion facilitated by Jessica Whittier of the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME). Panelists will include representatives from Bates College, Central Maine Community College, College of the Atlantic, Maine College of Art, Maine College of Health Professions, Maine Maritime Academy, University of Maine (Orono) and University of Southern Maine.

Topics will include taking appropriate courses in middle and high school, thinking ahead about career areas, costs of college (FAFSA, FAFSA Forecaster), types of colleges and degrees, and the application process, including the Common Application.

The second part of the evening will feature a college fair format, whereby each admissions representative will be available with specific information about their school and programs offered. In addition to the colleges represented on the panel, these additional schools will be present for the college fair: Husson University, St. Joseph’s College, Thomas College, Unity College, University of Maine Augusta, University of Maine Farmington, and the University of New England.

The library will also offer a FAFSA Completion Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Counselors from the Finance Authority of Maine will be at the in the Computer Lab to offer in-person help on filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The program is open to anyone who is going to college and applying for the FAFSA.

Registration is requested, especially if planning to use a library computer, as space is limited. For more information or to register for College Night or the FAFSA Completion Workshop, visit the library’s website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or call the reference desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

Learn about genealogy in society talk

OTISFIELD — The Otisfield Historical Society will present a program on Genealogy 101 from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Oxford Road.

Celeste Hyer, former membership secretary with the Maine Genealogical Society and 2016 recipient of their Excellence in Genealogical Service Award, will discuss genealogy. Those who have genealogical information on their family they are invited to bring it and to share adventures in genealogy. Information will be provided about genealogical DNA testing from people who have taken the tests. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Retired teachers to meet, plan fundraiser

PARIS — The Oxford County Educators Association-Retired (OCEA-R) met for the first time after summer recess at the West Paris Universalist Church on Sept. 20. President John Kimball presided.

The Apple Fundraiser will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at the South Paris Second Congregational Church. The pies will be made on Thursday, Oct. 17. Anyone willing to help prepare the pies is welcome to assist.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m.. Dinner will be served by members of the church at approximately noon. Ted Colburn of the Beech Hill Bison Farm will present the program after dinner. The annual calendar raffle will be handed out as another means to raise money for scholarships.

