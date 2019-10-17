I write in enthusiastic support of Holly Lasagna for a second term as city councilor from Auburn’s Ward 1.

Lasagna’s commitments to her ward and Auburn run deep, as evidenced by her thoughtful deliberation in council meetings. She has also helped bring the new EL High School into reality by serving on its planning committee, devoted considerable time and effort toward Auburn’s current strategic planning (along the way, bringing unflappable good will to this important undertaking), and participated on the Agriculture and Resource Protection Zone Committees to date that have advocated for greater citizen input on agricultural land-use changes.

Rarely have I witnessed such a good listener in elected office, someone whose ability to acknowledge all voices at the table is remarkable. She hears, she considers people’s needs and wants, and she acts with concern and intelligence. She represents the best in public service and more than deserves reelection.

Jan Phillips, Auburn

