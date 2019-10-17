We're aware that our website inaccurately reflects power restoration times in the year of 2068, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Our team of IT experts in Augusta has identified the cause and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/53iVRPdEBk — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) October 17, 2019

Central Maine Power Co.’s website also took a direct hit from the powerful nor’easter that hit the state Thursday morning.

About 200,000 customers in the state were out of power late Thursday morning — more than 175,000 in CMP’s service area in central and southern Maine and about 38,000 in northern Maine who get their electricity service from Emera Maine.

Customers reported having trouble accessing the CMP website to check on the status of outages or to report that they had lost power. For some customers, CMP said power would be restored by Jan. 1, 2068.

The worst is over for winds and rain across Southern Maine and NH. It will remain breezy today with periods of rain and drizzle. Power utility companies will be working diligently to restore power, make sure to give them the space they need to work safely. #mewx #nhwx — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 17, 2019

Storm knocks out power

BOSTON — A nor’easter has left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the Northeast.

The powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

In Massachusetts, wind gusts reached up to 90 mph on Cape Cod and about 200,000 residents were impacted by power outages. The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power in Maine too. Most of those outages are in Cumberland and York counties.

And schools across Cumberland and York counties have cancelled or delayed classes.

