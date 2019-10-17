Woodstock firefighters set up a detour near Andrews Hill Road after a tree fell across Route 26, taking down power lines on Thursday morning. Andree Kehn/ Sun Journal

Central Maine Power Co.’s website also took a direct hit from the powerful nor’easter that hit the state Thursday morning.

About 200,000 customers in the state were out of power late Thursday morning — more than 175,000 in CMP’s service area in central and southern Maine and about 38,000 in northern Maine who get their electricity service from Emera Maine.

Customers reported having trouble accessing the CMP website to check on the status of outages or to report that they had lost power. For some customers, CMP said power would be restored by Jan. 1, 2068.

Storm knocks out power

BOSTON — A nor’easter has left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the Northeast.

The powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

In Massachusetts, wind gusts reached up to 90 mph on Cape Cod and about 200,000 residents were impacted by power outages. The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power in Maine too. Most of those outages are in Cumberland and York counties.

And schools across Cumberland and York counties have cancelled or delayed classes.

