It is with enthusiasm that I endorse Tim Lajoie for mayor. I have known Tim for 37 years and he is an intelligent, fair and compassionate man who has been dedicated to the public safety of our city for the past 30 years. His invaluable experience in public service highlights his allegiance to our community and his devotion to helping others.

As a retired teacher of 27 years, I am encouraged by the strong, ethical values Tim Lajoie upholds. We need to protect the children and families of Lewiston from drug-related crimes and other violent crimes, and we need to address the poverty and substandard housing issues that plague our city.

Tim Lajoie has a powerful voice and has promised to use it to better the lives of our children. He is willing to confront his adversaries and fight for what he believes in.

I proudly endorse Tim Lajoie for mayor.

Colleen Hamel, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »