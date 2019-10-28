I met Joe Gray for the first time at a reception last week. I walked into a room full of people and looked for the candidate. Everybody looked friendly, and nobody looked full of himself.

I was very pleasantly surprised when a nice man in comfortable clothes introduced himself as Joe Gray. It took no time for us to start a great conversation about Auburn’s unique combination of city and country living.

Joe Gray wants to be the kind of mayor Auburn needs. He will be attentive to everyone’s ideas, and he will be willing to take the time to help the city council make intelligent informed decisions.

Those people who have been disturbed to read about the conflicts in Auburn City Council meetings should check out Joe Gray. I think people will be very impressed.

Ben Lounsbury, Auburn

