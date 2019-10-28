Eryn Doiron has no desire to sail the seven seas after graduating from Maine Maritime Academy in 2020.

The two-sport athlete, who also thrives in the classroom, is studying power engineering technology. But when it comes to the ocean, the soccer and basketball standout prefers solid ground under her feet.

“No boats! I like the land,” Doiron, 21, said.

While ashore, the Wilton native also enjoys kicking a soccer ball and dropping in the long-range ordinance from the 3-point arc in basketball.

ACHIEVING GOALS

It has been another banner soccer season for Doiron, an attacking midfielder who has been playing the sport since she was 3 years old.

“I broke the single-season scoring record, which was 16 goals in a season, which I tied my junior year,” the Mt. Blue High School graduate said. “I’m at 19 right now, so I broke that one. I broke most points in a season. I don’t know many it is. I tied most goals in a game, which is four, which I did twice this year.”

Maine Maritime women’s soccer coach Seth Brown has always been impressed with Doiron’s worth ethic and commitment to the team.

“Eryn has a great work rate and desire to be successful,” Brown said. “Specifically in soccer, she has a good sense within the 18-yard box and how to position herself to score goals.

“She brings a calmness to the team, however, she can also be demanding and have a high expectation of her teammates during a match. She is direct, which I appreciate, and is comfortable holding her teammates accountable both on the field and off.

“Eryn has a great sense of family, loyalty, commitment. … Eryn has an amazing support system off the field from her family. I don’t know that I have met a more tight-knit family than the Doiron crew.”

Brown applauds Dorion’s success in a demanding major, which will offer her lucrative jobs running power plants.

“She is a good student with an incredible amount of potential in the work force,” he said. “She is going to be a great engineer. However, I think her true calling will end up being her ability to motivate and lead people in whatever field she settles into.”

Mt. Blue coach Fred Conlogue was impressed with Doiron’s skill and leadership when she was a standout for the Cougars.

“She is a complete player, plays offense and defense, anticipates where the ball is going, and plays the ball correctly,” Conlogue said. “She makes everyone around her better. Her confidence spreads to others. I could always count on her. She was dedicated to making herself and her team better. She has had a special place in my heart since she was young. She plays with passion and will sacrifice herself for her team to succeed.

“She was KVAC player of the year for her senior season, and set the school scoring record. I will always be an Eryn fan.”

COURTING SUCCESS

When the soccer season ends, Doiron heads straight to the gym to play for the Mariners hoop team.

“My sophomore year, I had the best percentage in the back (court) for 3-point range,” she said.

But don’t press Doiron to choose which sport is her favorite.

“It depends on the day,” she said. “When it is in season, it is probably that one that I like the best.”

Maine Maritime women’s basketball coach Craig Dagan lauds Doiron’s upbeat personality and competitive nature.

“Eryn is a great athlete, but her contributions go far beyond the soccer pitch or the basketball court,” Dagan said. “Eryn is a leader on our teams and in our department. She is a well-respected teammate and very successful in both sports.

“Despite the records, wins, etc. … Eryn is an even better person. She cares deeply about her teammates and is as excited for their successes as much as her own. She is accountable, hard-working, and driven to be a great athlete and great person.”

CASTINE CALLS

Doiron went to Maine Maritime because her brother went there.

Her major, which requires studies in electrical and mechanical engineering, also drew her to the academy.

“Part of the reason I chose this school is that it is not a big school at all,” she said. “We have a little over 1,000 kids. When I go there, I know people on a personal level. I have small classes. Teachers know my name. I really like knowing people.”

Balancing athletics and academics provided her a clear understanding of why time management skills need to be honed in such a demanding atmosphere.

“Yes, (it was tough), but it is also probably the reason why I have the grades that I do,” Doiron said.

Letting her grades slip due to the demands of playing two sports was not an option for her. Her grade point average stands at an impressive 3.3 and she has always flourished in math.

Sports have allowed her to make lifetime friends and travel across the country.

Eryn’s brother, Ike Doiron, an engineering student who played soccer for the Mariners and who worked in the engine room for a National Geographic ship, is now a Maine Maritime assistant men’s soccer coach when he is not at sea.

Eryn is grateful to her teammates and coaches, such as Brown, Dagan and Conlogue, for their guidance on and off the field or court.

“Fifty goals is great, but it doesn’t come without a huge support system from both my parents,” Eryn said. “I don’t think my parents ever missed a game. My grandparents come as much as they can. My brother, who has been my lifelong coach, is somebody I have always looked up to.”

