Voters in Westbrook and Saco turned out their incumbent mayors Tuesday, while Biddeford’s was re-elected by a small margin.

Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant narrowly held on to his seat, edging out challenger Jason Litalien by a vote of 2,234 to 2,127. Casavant, a 67-year-old retired high school teacher, has led the city through a period of economic revitalization. Litalien, who has not held elective office, became a fixture at council meetings in the past year as he spoke out against a downtown parking management plan.

In Saco, City Councilor William Doyle upset incumbent Marston Lovell to become the next mayor. In a close race, Doyle received 1,695 votes and Lovell received 1,485.

Doyle, 39, has represented Ward 3 on the Saco City Council for two terms and works as regional director for the National Correctional Employees Union.

Lovell, a former city councilor and York County commissioner, served one term as mayor.

In Westbrook, Michael Foley won a four-way race to become mayor for a three-year term. Foley, a 32-year-old stay-at-home father, served 12 years on the Westbrook City Council.

Foley received 1,156 votes, narrowly beating incumbent Mike Sanphy, who had 1,061 votes. Phil Spiller finished with 1,002 votes and Michael Shaughnessy received 522 votes.

