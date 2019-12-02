LEWISTON — A string quartet performance of Corelli’s Christmas Concerto will be featured at the Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 18, at Trinity Church.

This work, to be performed by Jessie Boardman and Kate Gray on violins, Greg Boardman on viola, and Philip Carlsen on cello, is a seasonal favorite from the Baroque era of music. Published posthumously in 1714, it was composed in the 1690s to be performed on Christmas Eve. Its six movements have a story-telling character, culminating in its Pastorale, an angelic lullaby for the Christ child, one of Baroque music’s most endearing melodies.

Trinity Church is at 247 Bates St. Admission is free, with donations will be accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

