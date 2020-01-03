WILTON — Selectpersons will hold public hearings Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Town Office to discuss potential changes to the Parking and Traffic Ordinance.

Up for discussion are parking limitations on Main Street and limiting through truck traffic on several side roads.

Currently, there is a three hour parking limit in place on Main Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The limitation applies to the section of Main Street from the bridge by Prospect Street to the Goodspeed Bridge.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish previously said food trucks were setting up on the weekends.

The ordinance also prohibits through truck traffic on Lake Road, except in certain situations such as neighborhood deliveries and emergency response.

Truck traffic is permitted on Gilbert Street and Preston Street which lead to Lake Road. There are “No Through Trucks” signs on Lower Walker Hill Road, which also leads to Lake Road, but that road is not included in the ordinance as a limited traffic road.

“I think we either need to put signs on the two roads that do not have them or take the limitation off Lake Road because you are letting trucks get halfway through and then telling them they are not supposed to be there,” Chairperson Keith Swett said Dec. 3. “I think we need to fix it one way or another.”

The board is authorized to make changes to the Traffic and Parking Ordinance following a public hearing.

