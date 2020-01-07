DAMARISCOTTA — Join the artists and River Arts’ volunteers in the first Saturday afternoon reception of 2020 for the elegant, annual “Black and White” shows presented in the Main Gallery. In conjunction with the main gallery opening, River Arts West Gallery features the distinctive “Volunteers’ Show.” The public is invited to both openings from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The show runs until Feb. 1.

Of the 79 artists who submitted work, juror Ed McCartan of Brunswick selected 57 artists for the striking all black and white show in all media, including painting, sculpture, photography, drawing and fabric. All artists were required to limit themselves to a reduced palette and the astounding results exemplify the wide range of creative impulse in spite of strict limitations.

McCartan, is an artist and educator who taught at Emma Willard School and Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, and continues, since his retirement, to teach in various venues in Maine. He holds an MFA from SUNY, Albany, as well as graduate degrees in philosophy, theology and art education.

River Arts’ team of dedicated volunteers is responsible for all activities at the gallery. All are artists who work passionately for the arts: their own and for the community. The works are by Judy Nixon, Helen Warner, Liz Donald, Virginia Forrest, Holly Anderson Baumm, Cathie Stebbins Peterson, Gerd Koehler, Mary Wilson, Karen Nadeau, Renuka O’Connell and Alice de Mauriac. The Volunteers’ Show runs until Jan. 29.

River Arts is located at 241 Rte. 1 north. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. The gallery is closed Sundays and Mondays. Visit River Arts online on Facebook, Instagram or website at http://riverartsme.org/. For more information, call 207-563-1507.

