AUBURN — The schedule of teen programs for February at the Auburn Public Library are announced.

Maine Job Corps: For teens and new adults, ages 16 to 24. Contact Sarah of the Maine Job Corps, 207-631-1453, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the library.

Homework Help for Teens: Homework help will be available. A tutor will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Safe Voices Drop-In Visit: The drop-in is postponed while Safe Voices hires a new community educator and youth advocate. In the meantime, Safe Voices can be contacted at 1-800-559-2927 (Helpline) or via www.safevoices.org.

Teen Anime Club: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Teen Space. Teens ages 12 to 18, who are interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing anime are invited.

Teen Library Advisory Board Meeting: From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, Edward Little High School Library, and Wednesday, Feb. 25, Auburn Public Library Teen Space. The board is a joint venture between the two libraries. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and lovers of the library. For more information, contact Ms. McCurdy at at the school or Donna Wallace at the Auburn library.

Gaming Hour: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12 and 26, Androscoggin Community Room for video games and snacks. Teens ages 12 to 18 are welcome to bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E.

Teens! (Un)Valentine’s Day: From 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens are invited for a different twist on Valentine’s Day. The movie. “The 10 Things I Hate About You,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” will be shown. Activities will include decorating cookies, making a break-up survival kit and making Valentines. Because of the PG-13 rating of the movie, the program is for teens ages 13 to 18.

Tech Talk Tuesday: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 18, CREATE! Media Lab. Teens and adults are invited to explore what the lab has to offer. The lab is open to Auburn Public Library and Lewiston Public Library cardholders age 12 and up.

Teen DIY: Mug Cakes: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Androscoggin Community Room. Each month features a different do-it-yourself project. For mug cakes, bring a mug or some will be available. Registration is required. The program is for teens, ages 12 to 18.

Teen Life Skills: Healthy Relationships: From 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Teen Space. Visit with Molly, an educator/advocate from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services. She will be available for a confidential drop-in in the Teen Space once a month to talk to teens about sexual violence, relationships, substances, problem-solving. As part of the ongoing Teen Life Skills Series, with a focus on healthy relationships and to recognize Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Molly will talk about the facts and myths in relation to sexual violence.

APL Community Homestead Goods and Farmer’s Market: From 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The biggest event of the year features live music, a special children’s program, vendors and surprise barnyard guests. The market is free.

The library will be closed Presidents Day, Feb. 17.

For program information, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

