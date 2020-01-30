Back Woods Road will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at She Doesn’t Like Guthries in Lewiston. Back Woods Road is a highly energized acoustic band known for tight harmonies, hard driving lead solos, and a crowd-pleasing diversified choice of music and arrangements. There’s never an ordinary song for this band. They take it up a notch and one further. Members are Rich Bernier (dobro, guitar, and vocals), Jane Bernier (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Shawna Bell (bass and vocals), Mike Conant (fiddle and vocals), Hunter Webber (banjo), and Jason Wescott (guitar). Sweet harmonies abound with music from true bluegrass to newgrass, unique acoustic music and beyond. There is no cover. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 376-3344.

