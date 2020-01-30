Citing Central Maine Power Co.’s longstanding customer service failings and mismanagement of its new billing system, the Maine Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted to penalize the company by reducing its earnings by nearly $10 million over 18 months.

“The message I want customers to hear is that we’re holding CMP accountable,” said Phil Bartlett, the PUC’s chairman.

Reducing CMP’s earnings by $9.9 million is the biggest financial penalty ordered for a utility and its shareholders by the PUC in recent history, Bartlett said. Earnings are reduced by lowering customer rates.

At the same time, however, regulators agreed that CMP was entitled to a rate increase to pay for reliability upgrades to its electric grid and hiring more staff to improve customer service. Taken together, the penalty and rate increase will translate to a roughly 2 percent net hike to the average residential customer’s monthly bill. Bartlett said CMP customers ultimately will benefit from better customer service and a more reliable electric grid during storms.

The commission also ordered further testing of CMP’s SmartCare billing system by an independent auditor.

It assured customers with ongoing billing problems that they would be protected from having their service shut off, and that the PUC’s consumer division would help resolve those cases. The PUC also plans to open a new inquiry that will examine how to resolve issues for CMP customers with significant past-due balances.

The commission agreed with findings that the company failed to properly test its SmartCare billing system software before launching it in 2017, and that CMP’s actions were imprudent or not in line with capable utility management.

More than two years have passed since state regulators began looking into customer complaints about inexplicably high bills. Thursday’s decision settled some key issues but failed to bring full closure to the controversy that spawned an unprecedented state investigation into billing and metering problems that have defied clear explanations. For one thing, no so-called “root cause” has been identified to satisfy customers who feel their bills are inaccurate. Those need to handled on a case-by-case basis, the PUC said.

In their decision, the three commissioners built upon the recommendations and findings in early January of the agency’s career attorneys and consultants. In exhausting detail over several months, these experts had scrutinized the technical workings of the billing system upgrade and cross-examined the managers responsible for it.

CMP has been under fire for billing practices and other customer service issues for more than two years. A Portland Press Herald investigation last year revealed that the utility mismanaged the rollout of a new billing system and then sought to downplay its own mistakes.

The PUC staff, introducing its Examiners Report recommendations in early January, summed up the scope of the case this way:

“The Commission has not in recent history – and probably never before – seen complaints against a utility reach the numbers they have here, nor seen the kind of public skepticism of customers’ utility bills that has been raised against CMP in the last two years.”

That may be because of seeming discrepancies that continue to challenge public understanding of the findings.

One example: The staff found CMP mismanaged the rollout of its SmartCare billing system, resulting in late or inaccurate bills for tens of thousands of customers. But it also concluded there was no “systemic” problem with the metering and billing systems and that the high bill complaints that triggered the investigation were linked to high electrical use during a cold snap in the winter of 2017-2018. The commissioners largely agreed with that finding.

Another example: Despite concluding the system is basically fine, the staff recommended that CMP at its own cost conduct additional testing of SmartCare.

The PUC’s action was welcome by Barry Hobbins, the state’s Public Advocate who represents consumers.

“It’s important that PUC is being held accountable for acting in an imprudent manner,” he said.

But Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, who is the lead advocate of a bill that would create a public power authority in Maine, remained critical.

“My committee will be reviewing today’s PUC decision next Wednesday morning,” he said. “We will have questions for the commission, particularly regarding the approved rate increase. I applaud aspects of this decision. But if this were a free market, CMP would have gone bankrupt long ago.”

Thursday’s decision marks the end of one protracted battle for CMP and its parent company, Avangrid, but the utility remains under assault on several other fronts.

CMP has come under new scrutiny from the PUC for its practices around sending shut off notices during the winter to customers with past-due bills. CMP has belatedly admitted that it made mistakes on how it communicates with customers. And while that issue is outside of the billing and metering dispute, it feeds a public perception of CMP as a mismanaged monopoly that treats its customers with disregard.

Some customers aren’t waiting for PUC action on the disconnection notices. Lawyers announced Tuesday that they’d seek a class-action lawsuit against the utility, charging that the notices were deceptive and misleading.

Another group of customers who have organized around the billing complaints are waiting for judge to rule on their request to file a class-action suit. That ruling has been held up until the PUC finished the billing case.

And in the Legislature, a proposal that would set up a public power utility in Maine is in play, now awaiting a feasibility study at the PUC. CMP and Emera Maine, which serves eastern and northern regions, have vowed to fight any effort to dissolve their investor-owned utilities.

CMP also is seeking regulatory approval to construct a 145-mile transmission corridor from the Canadian border through western Maine, to bring hydro power to Massachusetts. New England Clean Corridor Connect is opposed by many residents and environmental groups, although it has the support of some business and labor interests, as well as Gov. Janet Mills. It has spawn an effort to bring a ballot question to Maine voters this November, aimed at killing the project.

For its part, CMP has pledged to do better with customer service, recently setting up a new management team and announcing its “Power On” campaign, in which the company will focus on instituting internal changes that reflect its commitment to customers and to regaining their trust.

Recently, the PUC has highlighted information on its home page with four web links to help customers navigate billing issues, CMP payment plans and disconnection notices.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: