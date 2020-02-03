“Miracle on the Mountain,” a community-sponsored event, will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

This free day features open skiing, fat bike riding, snow bowling, a snowboarding demonstration, a chalk talk and demonstration, and a fire pit with hot chocolate, marshmallows & s’mores. Attendees could win one of three prizes: Grand prize – skis, bindings & poles; First Prize – Tablet; Second Prize – 32″ TV (must be present to win). Enjoy the last day of February vacation on the slopes!

Farmington Baptist Church is coordinating the event. Titcomb Mountain is located at 180 Ski Slope Rd., Farmington. For more information, call (207) 212-2679.

