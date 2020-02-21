RANGELEY – A Pennsylvania woman died Friday after crashing her snowmobile while riding toward Rangeley.

The Maine Warden Service said the woman was driving a 2015 Ski-Doo 900 Touring snowmobile on Bald Mountain Camps Trail when she crashed about 11 a.m. A 41-year-old man seated behind her survived the wreck.

The victims were not identified late Friday afternoon as wardens sought the notify the woman’s family.

Investigators said it appeared the woman had failed to negotiate a turn in the trail, causing her snowmobile to roll onto its side before striking trees.

The two riders had been headed toward Rangeley, along with three other snowmobilers in their party who were behind them, wardens said.

Rangeley Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene. Game wardens were continuing to investigate later Friday and said speed does not appear to be a factor, although they said inexperience may have played a part in the crash.

That crash was the first of the day Friday to claim the lives out out-of-state riders.

Shortly before noon, a snowmobile crash south of Baxter State Park killed a Massachusetts man. In that wreck, investigators said 55-year-old Alan Paquette of Ashburnham died after losing control of his sled on Interconnecting Trail System 86 about 3½ miles east of Abol Bridge.

Paquette was riding last in a group of three snowmobiles in the party when he failed to negotiate a turn in the trail and struck several trees, investigators said. Game wardens say unfamiliarity with the trail and speed likely contributed to this deadly crash.

