Eva Ermlich, 15, answers questions from judges Dylan Sirois and Kaja Roan during the National History Day Southern Regional Contest at Museum LA in Lewiston on Friday. The Portland High School student presented her project on "The Women of the Maiden." Event coordinator John Taylor said 282 students in grades 6 through 12 from 30 schools participated for the chance to move on to the state contest May 2 at the University of Maine in Orono. Judges included librarians, teachers to people who work in the field of history, Taylor said. Sirois is a social studies teacher and Roan is a librarian.
Annika Sovetsky, left, and Sarah Parks answer questions from two judges during the National History Day Southern Regional Contest at Museum LA in Lewiston on Friday. The two Biddeford Middle School students presented their project on Alexander Hamilton.
History projects created by 282 students were judged at Museum LA on Friday.
Aidan Roberts, 12, answers questions from judges Tizz Crowley, left, and Lisa Haberzettl during the National History Day Southern Regional Contest at Museum LA in Lewiston on Friday. The student from Noble Middle School in Berwick presented his project on the Tuskegee Airmen.
Eden Marshall, left, Maya Zimmerman, center, and Jordan Young from Greely Middle School in Cumberland gather their thoughts prior to the start of the National History Day Southern Regional Contest at Museum LA in Lewiston on Friday. The sixth-graders presented their project on "The Selma March of 1965: Breaking Barriers to Voting by Crossing the Bridge to Freedom." The classmates picked the topic because they each have an interest in civil rights. "It took a lot of nights staying up until 8:30 at my house, but it finally all came together," Young said.
Emma Drysdale, 17, answers questions from two judges during the National History Day Southern Regional Contest at Museum LA in Lewiston on Friday. The junior at Edward Little High School in Auburn presented her project on "The Fur Trade and Conservation."