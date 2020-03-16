DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts — Area students named to the UMass Dartmouth fall 2019 honors lists are announced.

Students named to the chancellor’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0: Taylor Martin, Lisbon; Alison Wood, Raymond; Miranda Potvin, Windham.

Students named to the dean’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average 3.2 or higher out of a possible 4.0: Lauren Talbot, Windham.

« Previous

Next »