DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts — Area students named to the UMass Dartmouth fall 2019 honors lists are announced.
Students named to the chancellor’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.8 or higher of a possible 4.0: Taylor Martin, Lisbon; Alison Wood, Raymond; Miranda Potvin, Windham.
Students named to the dean’s list in recognition of earning a semester grade point average 3.2 or higher out of a possible 4.0: Lauren Talbot, Windham.
