DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is a long shot, but there was a framing shop on Center Street in Auburn in the Big Lots complex that closed some time ago. There was a unique picture that the store had framed and it was in the shop for the longest time. It was of Dorothy’s (from The Wizard of Oz) feet wearing the ruby slippers. The frame that was used looked like it had rubies all around it.

I was in love with this framed print from the moment I saw it, but never really had the right spot for it. Now I do have the perfect place for it and I would like to replicate that same picture. Does anyone know who the owners of the frame shop were? I would like to reach out to see if anyone would remember where that print came from.

— Delia, no town

ANSWER: I’m asking all you readers in Sun Spots Land to think back to what the name of that framing shop was and who owned it. Meanwhile, I have found various prints of Dorothy’s feet with her little ankle-socks and ruby slippers on etsy.com and https://fineartamerica.com/shop/prints/ruby+slippers and https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ruby+slippers+prints. These are just a few. I’m sure this framed print Delia is so fond of could be replicated. Please help her out, readers! I’m counting on you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a free piano to give away, but it’s very heavy. I was thinking it may be good for a child care center. Please call 946-5579.

— Marion, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Cugno Boxing Academy recently had a clothing drive March 5 to support several nonprofits. Believing I would not be able to fulfill one of the nonprofit’s requests, I solicited Marden’s and asked for their help. They asked what the nonprofit needed and provided them with 1½ pallets full of items.

I would like to thank Marden’s, The Colisee, volunteers, Pauline from the laundromat, and all who donated for this event. I am extremely grateful.

— Cugno Boxing Academy

ANSWER: That is wonderful! Especially at this time when the world is being turned upside down, we need to be generous and to not be shy about asking for help when we need it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m curious as to why Channel 10 didn’t carry the Feb. 29 AA Boys’ basketball game with Edward Little High School vs. Thornton Academy. They aired Class C Winthrop vs. Dexter though. My cousin in Boothbay got that on Channel 10.

— Beverly, no town

ANSWER: According to Nick from Maine Public, if these games take place at the same time, Maine Public can only air one of them at a time. In a perfect world, these games would be scheduled one by one! Sometimes the games are aired on the Maine Public World Channel and depending on how you watch your television (antennae, DISH or cable, that is the channel you would tune into.

The game you’re asking about can be found online here: https://video.wttw.com/video/edward-little-vs-thornton-academy-boys-class-aa-2020-final-dj0zvo/ .

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In reference to what is going in at the old NAPA in Turner (March 4 Sun Spots). Above All Contracting will be moving into the building.

— Ruth, no town

