Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday she has directed the Maine National Guard and the Maine Emergency Management Agency to set up two alternative care sites for coronavirus in Portland and Bangor, as the state announced two additional coronavirus deaths.

The Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will have at least 100 beds and 50 beds, respectively. They will be used in the event of a surge in people needing medical care.

“The sites will be set up as soon as next week and to be staffed shortly thereafter. I hope we never use and need these sites, but we can’t wait to find out,” Mills said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

She said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will be making $10 million in supplemental payments to Maine hospitals, many of which are struggling financially as the pandemic forces the cancellation or postponement of much non-critical healthcare treatment.

Mills also said the state is planning to reschedule the primary election to July 14, and use absentee ballots was much as possible.

In addition to the two deaths, which bring the toll in Maine to 12, state health officials reported 20 more confirmed coronavirus infections in Maine on Tuesday.

Maine now has at least 519 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus and 12 deaths, according to the latest figures posted by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Just shy of 100 people had been hospitalized during their sickness but 176 individuals — or roughly one-third of all cases — have recovered from the disease.

Cumberland County accounts for nearly half of the cases, or 253 of the 519, while York County was reporting 115 cases. Every other county in the state except Piscataquis is now reporting at least one positive test result for COVID-19.

Mills recited a chronology of case numbers, deaths and the increasingly stringent measures she has ordered to enforce social distancing, shut down non-essential businesses and activities and take other steps to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said at the briefing that the agency filled 168 orders for personal protective equipment Tuesday from institutions statewide.

Shah also reviewed the modeling process carried out by the CDC and thanked the public for complying with social distancing guidelines, taking the pressure off the state’s healthcare system by minimizing the transmission of coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

filed under: