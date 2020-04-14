FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday ordered an apartment house at 130 Wilton Road be demolished within 30 days because they deem it’s dangerous or a nuisance.

The three-unit building was inspected Nov. 15, 2019, by Code Enforcement Officer J. Stevens Kaiser, Farmington Fire Rescue Deputy Capt. Timothy D. Hardy and Andra Hutchins from the estate of Ted. F. Gay.

On Jan. 14, Kaiser sent a letter to Hutchins saying the structure is a nuisance and a “dangerous building,” according to state law. He called it “is structurally unsafe, unstable or unsanitary, constitutes a fire hazard, and constitutes a hazard to health or safety because of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence or abandonment.”

Kaiser said he sent letters to Hutchins in January and February.

“This is an issue that has moved far beyond a messy dooryard when it becomes a public risk, we risk injuries to first responders trying to go to a building that’s not secured,” Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

Bunker said he was glad action was finally being taken.

In November 2014, selectmen approved a plan to board up all windows and openings to prevent unauthorized entry and discourage vandalism and to mow the property regularly. The owners had asked for a year to sell the property.

In other business, the board approved the $10,344 bid from Hammond Tractor of Fairfield for a zero-turn riding lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Department.

In an email, Director Matthew Foster said three bids had been submitted. Wallingford Equipment in Auburn proposed a Kubota for $10,300 but it did not meet all of the specifications requested.

Hardy’s Motorsports in Norridgewock proposed a Gravely Pro-Turn with a price of $12,482.

Foster recommended the John Deere be purchased with money from the department’s equipment reserve fund that has $22,421.

Selectmen also approved the name Lindy Lane for a new road off Titcomb Hill Road. Reid and Amy Bond have purchased property from Jonathan Bogue at 529 Titcomb Hill Road and plan to build a second house and access it by extending the driveway.

The town’s streets and sidewalks ordinance requires all roads serving two or more addresses be named.

Town Manager Richard Davis said the Bonds chose the name

“It met the criteria,” he said. “It wasn’t too cutesy. People steal those signs. It wasn’t in use.”

